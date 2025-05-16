Energy leaders urge swift action on Africa’s resources

In a call to action at the closing session of the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, Energean CEO Mathios Rigas laid out a bold vision to replicate the company’s Mediterranean success across Africa, urging African governments to accelerate decision-making and prioritize the development of untapped gas resources.

Rigas’ remarks came during the high-profile panel, The Future of Global Energy Partnerships: Seizing Africa’s Untapped Market Opportunities, which brought together global energy leaders to underscore Africa’s central role in shaping the future of secure, inclusive and sustainable energy systems.

“We want to bring the same model that worked in the Mediterranean to Africa,” said Rigas. “We don’t have the luxury of time. This is not exclusive [to] renewables or natural gas. To solve energy poverty, affordability and accessibility for the whole continent – we need everything.”

Energean, which has invested over $3-billion in the Mediterranean over the last five years, is now looking to deploy the same integrated development approach across Africa. But Rigas warned that success depends on bold leadership from governments: “If there are resources being undeveloped, push people to develop them. If they don’t want to, there’s someone else who will.”

His comments were nuanced by Tim Gould, chief energy economist at the International Energy Agency (IEA), who emphasised the need for a balanced and pragmatic approach to Africa’s energy development.

“There’s extraordinary untapped potential, given the richness of the renewable resource across many parts of Africa. But we also recognize that the conversation about Africa’s development cannot end with renewables,” said Gould. “For the IEA, energy security is our core mandate. We don’t see security and sustainability at opposite ends of the spectrum.”

This framing underscored a growing consensus that Africa’s energy mix must be as diverse as its development challenges, with Gould calling for “integrated development of energy systems” that balance affordability, sustainability and sovereignty.

Namibia’s Petroleum Commissioner Maggy Shino offered a compelling national perspective, highlighting how the country’s nascent oil sector could be a springboard for economic transformation, particularly through the development of specialized skills and long-term industrial capacity.

“We are going to establish Lüderitz as an energy hub – that’s where we’re putting the infrastructure to evacuate the green hydrogen we will produce in Namibia, as well as the infrastructure for developing the petrochemical industry,” she said.

Shino emphasised that resource revenues should be leveraged strategically to build the country’s future, not just to meet short-term needs. “We are at a time where Africa should move away from using revenues from resources to address the problems of today. They should be used as seed capital to grow the future.”

Cheick-Omar Diallo, leader task force communication and spokesperson for TotalEnergies on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, defended the development as a sovereign decision by Uganda and Tanzania, emphasising the company’s efforts to uphold environmental standards, minimize displacement and ensure local benefits.

“We want to be a responsible operator – that means producing to the highest standards while addressing biodiversity and community concerns,” said Diallo. “This was not just a TotalEnergies project – it was a sovereign decision by Uganda and Tanzania. Once that decision is made, the question is how to implement it responsibly. We avoided sensitive areas along the pipeline route, and while displacement is never ideal, it is a reality of infrastructure projects.”

The panel marked a fitting conclusion to the forum, blending urgency, realism and ambition. While global players like Energean and the IEA called for speed and pragmatism, African leaders insisted that the path forward must be driven by national priorities and long-term value creation.