Asokan Moodley to lead NTT Data’s AI efforts in MEA

NTT Data has announced the appointment of Asokan Moodley as gead of GenAI and industry advisory for Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective 1 May 2025.

In this strategic role, Moodley will spearhead NTT Data’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives across the MEA region, focusing on client-facing offerings, AI-driven delivery, thought leadership, and enterprise-wide skilling. Additionally, he will serve as an industry advisor for vertical client engagements, focusing on the financial services industry and public sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Asokan to the NTT Data team,” says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data for Middle East and Africa. “His extensive experience in generative AI, combined with his proven leadership in the banking sector, positions him perfectly to drive our AI strategy forward and deliver exceptional value to our clients across the region.”

Moodley brings over three decades of IT experience to NTT Data, most recently serving as executive of GenAI at Nedbank, where he led the GenAI Centre of Excellence.

“I am excited to join NTT Data and lead the GenAI and industry advisory practice across Middle East and Africa,” says Moodley. “The potential for AI to transform businesses and create new value is immense. I look forward to collaborating with regional teams to develop innovative AI solutions that address our client’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.”

In his new role, Moodley will develop and implement strategic plans for NTT Data’s AI go-to-market approach. He will implement AI solutions to key clients, and provide technical leadership in AI technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and generative AI.