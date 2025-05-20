Chris Norton joins Kaspersky as GM: sub-Saharan Africa

Kaspersky has appointed Chris Norton as its new GM for sub-Saharan Africa, with the goal of driving Kaspersky’s expansion across the continent.

Kaspersky has been operating in Africa since 2009. In 2024, Kaspersky’s business in Africa achieved standout performance, with consumer (B2C) sales up 36% and enterprise (B2B) sales up 10% year-on-year. This contributed to an overall regional sales growth of 19%, outpacing many other regions of the world.

These results emphasise Africa’s status as a strategic growth market for Kaspersky, fuelled by increasing Internet penetration, a flourishing fintech sector, and rising cybersecurity awareness.

Norton joins Kaspersky with extensive experience in building technology businesses and brands across sub-Saharan Africa, which was gained during his work for vendors such as IBM, Citrix, VMware, Servicenow, VCE, Dell EMC, and including previous regional leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara and Veeam.

As GM for Africa, Norton, based in Johannesburg, aims to accelerate growth in both consumer and enterprise segments, strengthen Kaspersky’s channel ecosystem, and champion the brand’s cybersecurity education initiatives.

“I am honoured to take on this role at a time when Africa’s digital landscape is rapidly evolving,” Norton comments. “My focus will be on empowering our customers and partners through cutting-edge innovation, local collaboration, and education.

“We are proud to deliver highest-level cybersecurity solutions to all types of customers – from individuals to industrial facilities, that not only protect against today’s cyber threats but also anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. We work with African organisations to embed cybersecurity at the core of their digital transformation so that security is an enabler of innovation rather than an afterthought.”

A core pillar of Kaspersky’s strategy in Africa is collaboration with local partners and institutions to bolster cyber resilience. Kaspersky has significantly expanded its regional partnerships – a trajectory that Norton plans to continue and deepen.

At the end of last year, Kaspersky and the African Union’s AFRIPOL (African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation) signed a five-year cooperation agreement to jointly combat cybercrime. This partnership formalises threat intelligence sharing between Kaspersky and AFRIPOL, enabling law enforcement across African nations to access the latest data on cybercriminal activities. It also includes Kaspersky providing expertise, technical training, and “know-how” to AFRIPOL’s cybercrime units.

Kaspersky has also forged strategic alliances beyond law enforcement. Earlier this year, the company signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with Smart Africa, a pan-African initiative driving digital development across 30+ countries. This landmark partnership is designed to expand cybersecurity capabilities throughout Africa.

Kaspersky is also investing in transparency and trust as it grows its African presence. A significant step in this direction was the opening of Kaspersky’s first Transparency Centre in Africa – inaugurated in Kigali, Rwanda in November 2023. Part of Kaspersky’s Global Transparency Initiative, the Kigali Transparency Centre allows partners, government stakeholders, and clients to review Kaspersky’s source code, software updates, and threat detection rules in a secure environment.

“Kaspersky has very strong global expertise in cybersecurity with its award-winning solutions and threat intelligence services, as well as a forward-looking approach to cybersecurity embedded in our Cyber Immunity concept. Coupled with Chris’s deep knowledge of the regional market and cooperation with local partners, we believe we can deliver these solutions and services to a larger number of customers and make the digital future in Africa safer,” comments Toufic Derbass, MD for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) region at Kaspersky.