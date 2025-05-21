Dell’s AI platform runs on Intel Gaudi 3

Dell has launched the Dell AI platform with Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, via the Dell AI Factory. The fully validated end-to-end solution is designed to simplify the adoption, integration and scaling of AI technologies for enterprises.

“Our collaboration with Dell brings the power of Intel Gaudi 3 into an integrated solution ready for enterprise deployment,” says Saurabh Kulkarni, Intel vice-president: data centre AI strategy and product management. “This platform is optimised to meet the demands of modern AI – from large language models to edge inference – while providing the flexibility and openness businesses require.”

Enterprises navigate complex decisions in AI deployment, balancing the need for high performance, scalability, flexibility and cost-efficiency. The Dell AI platform features Intel Gaudi 3, which offer competitive generative AI (GenAI) price performance.

The platform’s scalable architecture evolves with business needs, ensuring IT professionals can meet increasing demands without compromising flexibility. With open networking and software stacks, the solution avoids vendor lock-in, offering businesses long-term adaptability. This empowers developers, IT teams and business leaders to unlock AI value at every stage of their journey.

“Today, enterprises need more than raw compute, they need scalable, open and efficient solutions that accelerate their AI journey,” says Varun Chhabra, senior vice-president of Dell Technologies. “With the Dell AI platform with Intel, we’re delivering a future-ready foundation for AI innovation that grows with our customers’ needs.”

At the core of the Dell AI platform with Intel is the PowerEdge XE9680, a robust server optimized for AI workloads. The server’s key features include:

Eight Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators with 128 gigabytes (GB) HBM memory and 3,7 terabytes/second (TB/s) bandwidth, perfect for large language models and computer vision.

with 128 gigabytes (GB) HBM memory and 3,7 terabytes/second (TB/s) bandwidth, perfect for large language models and computer vision. 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors with up to 64 cores and PCIe Gen 5 slots, designed to handle complex computations with ease.

with up to 64 cores and PCIe Gen 5 slots, designed to handle complex computations with ease. Scalable storage and networking with 32 DIMM slots, 16-drive capacities and 800 gigabit Ethernet (GbE), ensuring smooth data flow and eliminating storage and connectivity bottlenecks.

with 32 DIMM slots, 16-drive capacities and 800 gigabit Ethernet (GbE), ensuring smooth data flow and eliminating storage and connectivity bottlenecks. Energy-efficient air cooling, optimized to support large-scale AI workloads such as GenAI and machine learning.

The platform includes a pre-validated open source software stack that supports:

Frameworks like PyTorch and Hugging Face for easy model fine-tuning.

Kubernetes for flexible resource scheduling and orchestration.

Grafana and Prometheus for real-time observability and monitoring.

Additionally, the Dell Enterprise Hub offers a catalog of models optimized for Intel Gaudi 3, giving developers an expedited path to implementation.

Dell Omnia, an open source tool kit for deploying and managing high-performance clusters, plays a pivotal role in the Dell AI platform with Intel, enabling dynamic resource allocation. This helps IT teams and developers quickly adapt and optimize evolving workloads, reducing deployment times and increasing overall productivity.

By seamlessly integrating with various tools and frameworks, the Dell AI platform with Intel offers the perfect blend of enterprise-grade reliability and developer agility.