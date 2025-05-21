Global STEM award for SA teacher

In recognition of her groundbreaking work in transforming STEM education and making it more inclusive and accessible, South African educator Nadine Smith has been awarded the prestigious 2025 EDGE in Tech Athena Award for Early Career Leadership by the Centre for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) and the Banatao Institute at the University of California.

Smith, a coding and robotics educator at ADvTECH, was the only recipient from Africa and one of only four global recipients of the award which celebrates which celebrates individuals leading the charge in creating more diverse, equitable, and impactful technology ecosystems.

“I believe every child deserves to see themselves in STEAM,” says Smith. “Through coding and robotics, I strive to ignite confidence, curiosity, and creativity in learners – especially those who don’t yet realise they belong in tech. This award is not just a personal milestone, but a reminder of the importance of creating inclusive learning spaces where all young minds can dream, build, and lead.”

This year’s EDGE in Tech Athena Award recipients include:

Executive Leadership: Susan Lyne, co-founder and managing partner, BBG Ventures.

Academic Leadership: Isabel Montañez, Distinguished Professor and Chancellor’s Leadership Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, University of California, Davis; Director, UC Davis Institute of the Environment.

Early Career Leadership: Nadine Smith, coding and robotics educator, ADvTECH, South Africa.

Graduate Student Leadership: Zhe Fu, doctoral student in Transportation Engineering, UC Berkeley.

“It is incredibly important to recognise the people doing the difficult work of expanding access to essential tech fields,” says Jill Finlayson, MD of the CITRIS Innovation Hub, which oversees the awards. “Those who champion on-ramps into STEM, fair workplaces, and welcoming cultures are critical to the development of innovative technologies and help ensure that new solutions will work well for everyone.”

Desiree Hugo, academic head at ADvTECH Schools, adds: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nadine Smith for her well-deserved 2025 EDGE in Tech Athena Award. Her passion for empowering students through coding and robotics education is transforming lives and inspiring a new generation of innovators. We are incredibly proud of Nadine’s global recognition and her unwavering commitment to making STEM accessible and inclusive for all.”