Smart cities set for boom period

Thanks to government initiatives and emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, big data analytics, and IoT, the global smart cities market is anticipated to reach $3 757,9-million by 2030 – growing at a CAGR of 29,4% – according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Numerous countries are investing in smart city projects to manage infrastructure and assets. Further, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has also created a demand for the development of charging infrastructure in cities globally. Due to this, it provides energy storage and creates new revenue streams from EV batteries. These benefits will further boost the smart cities market’s growth during the forecast period.

The smart cities market is witnessing a high investment in smart security, smart metering for utilities, integrated traffic management systems, and smart mobility. Several technologically innovative cities use IoT platforms to monitor their infrastructure, manage traffic flows, water management, parking, and air quality – and use the generated smart data to handle longer-term decisions for environmental sustainability.

Market players are establishing strategic partnerships with technology providers to improve their smart cities portfolio.

For example, in February 2022, an electric utility company, E.ON SE, partnered with telecom company Vodafone Group to develop smart water, gas, and electricity meters accelerating the smart cities market growth.

Various country governments such as India, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Australia are launching smart city-based projects to improve citizens’ lifestyles and create safer communities, further propelling smart cities market expansion.

Government-authorised associations and organisations are collaborating with market players to develop smart city solutions to assist the government in planning smart city strategies.

For instance, in October 2022, the non-profit organisation Accelerator for America partnered with Honeywell International and launched the Smart City Accelerator Program to help smart city developers define priorities, align key stakeholders, and improve service delivery and operational efficiency of smart cities projects.

Highlights from the smart cities market report include: