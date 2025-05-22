Autonomous mobile robots on an upward trend

The global autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) market is expected to reach $9,56-billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15,1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.
AMRs have triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks such as material picking, handling, and sorting – commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution – are performed. These robots can help ensure reliable handling of raw materials and manufactured items within any particular distribution and production facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in the operations. They may be typically equipped with different types of sensors, such as LiDAR sensors, to navigate safely through the equipment and workers.
Manufacturing and distribution facilities are aggressively deploying material handling automation systems for tasks such as picking & packing, moving, and sorting items. Incumbents of the transportation & logistics industry are particularly deploying AMRs as part of their efforts to boost production and distribution operations in line with increasing demand.
For instance, in September 2022, Jungheinrich AG announced the launch of two new series of full-electric forklift trucks, namely EFG BB and BC series forklifts. These forklift trucks have a load capacity of up to 3 000 kg and can be used in various sectors such as warehouses, manufacturing, production, agriculture, and trade. These forklift trucks offer fast delivery times, low acquisition costs, and reliable essential equipment which are suitable for outdoor applications.
The AMR market can be described as a highly competitive market. Robot manufacturers are pursuing various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the market.
For example, in April 2022, Jungheinrich AG announced the opening of a new hub for hardware and software development hub in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. The new hub helped develop hardware and software for automated guided vehicles, mobile robots, retrieval systems, and storage and control systems.
Furthermore, with Zagreb’s latest expansion of services, the company is enhancing its automation and digitalisation solutions and meeting the challenges of industry 4.0.
Highlights from the AMR market report include:
- Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, accounting for the largest share of global revenue. Technological innovations have made automated and robotic solutions an appealing way to facilitate the increasing strain felt by online grocery retailers in the region to get orders out to clients more efficiently while lowering fulfillment costs.
- The hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. As the technology behind AMRs continues to advance, the hardware components used in these robots will likely become increasingly sophisticated, enabling them to play an even more significant role in various industries.
- The goods-to-person picking robots segment dominated the market in 2024. By automating the order-picking process, companies can reduce the time it takes to fulfill orders, minimise errors, and optimise warehouse space utilisation.
- The lead battery segment dominated the market in 2024. A significant advantage of lead acid batteries is that they are the cheapest option for high capacity. Lead batteries are widely available and are like heavy boulders for mobile robots. They demand almost no maintenance for several years and can undergo a thousand discharge and charge cycles until the discharge is no more than 30% of their capacity.
- Assembly segment dominated the market in 2024. AMRs improve safety in assembly lines by reducing the risk of workplace accidents. Since they don’t require human operators, AMRs can be used to transport materials in hazardous areas.
- The 100kg to 500kg segment represented a prominent market share in 2024. AMRs can be used to transport parts and materials between different stages of a machine or assembly line. This can help to improve production flow and efficiency.
- The manufacturing industry dominated the market in 2024. The continuous growth of AMRs enables manufacturing end users to shift their tasks towards more strategic, less dangerous, and high-value work.