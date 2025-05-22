Autonomous mobile robots on an upward trend

The global autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) market is expected to reach $9,56-billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15,1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

AMRs have triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks such as material picking, handling, and sorting – commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution – are performed. These robots can help ensure reliable handling of raw materials and manufactured items within any particular distribution and production facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in the operations. They may be typically equipped with different types of sensors, such as LiDAR sensors, to navigate safely through the equipment and workers.

Manufacturing and distribution facilities are aggressively deploying material handling automation systems for tasks such as picking & packing, moving, and sorting items. Incumbents of the transportation & logistics industry are particularly deploying AMRs as part of their efforts to boost production and distribution operations in line with increasing demand.

For instance, in September 2022, Jungheinrich AG announced the launch of two new series of full-electric forklift trucks, namely EFG BB and BC series forklifts. These forklift trucks have a load capacity of up to 3 000 kg and can be used in various sectors such as warehouses, manufacturing, production, agriculture, and trade. These forklift trucks offer fast delivery times, low acquisition costs, and reliable essential equipment which are suitable for outdoor applications.

The AMR market can be described as a highly competitive market. Robot manufacturers are pursuing various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For example, in April 2022, Jungheinrich AG announced the opening of a new hub for hardware and software development hub in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. The new hub helped develop hardware and software for automated guided vehicles, mobile robots, retrieval systems, and storage and control systems.

Furthermore, with Zagreb’s latest expansion of services, the company is enhancing its automation and digitalisation solutions and meeting the challenges of industry 4.0.

Highlights from the AMR market report include: