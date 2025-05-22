Could AI help address SA’s unemployment and inequality challenges?

South Africa currently grapples with one of the world’s highest unemployment rates, standing at a staggering 31,9% in 2024, with youth unemployment exceeding 60%.

By Rowen Pillai, CEO of LeanTechnovations

This challenge is compounded by deep-seated structural issues like inequality and inadequate access to education, creating a skills mismatch that leaves many job seekers unprepared for available opportunities. However, amidst these persistent difficulties, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological breakthroughs emerge as a potential game changer.

Far from being a mere trend, AI possesses the capacity to significantly transform various sectors of the economy and holds the promise of helping to solve long-standing issues such as unemployment and inequality.

The critical question for South Africa is: how can we harness this transformative power to build a more inclusive and prosperous future?

AI’s potential lies in its ability to reshape industries, create entirely new sectors, and drastically enhance productivity across the economy. While concerns about job displacement are valid and acknowledged by research, which in one re-estimated model found a negative relationship between AI and skilled employment after structural breaks, AI concurrently ushers in new employment opportunities, particularly for those with advanced skills.

The integration of digital tools and AI is already increasing the demand for digital skills in vital fields such as software development, data analysis, digital marketing, and cybersecurity.

The impact of AI can be seen across diverse sectors of the South African economy. In the mining industry, AI can enhance safety and efficiency by forecasting equipment malfunctions. For the agricultural sector, AI-driven solutions optimising irrigation and pest management offer potential relief to concerns about food shortages.

The financial industry is leveraging AI to combat fraud and improve customer service. Crucially, AI also has the power to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen their market competitiveness.

Beyond direct economic transformation, AI presents innovative solutions for some of South Africa’s most pressing social challenges. AI-powered diagnostic tools, for instance, could significantly improve healthcare access for underprivileged rural communities.

In education, AI-driven personalised learning experiences hold the potential to help eliminate disparities in both quality and accessibility. Furthermore, AI can foster entrepreneurship and remote work opportunities, allowing South Africans to offer services globally through digital platforms, thereby potentially reducing unemployment, particularly among the youth.

The increasing demand for individuals who can harness AI to address real-world challenges highlights the evolving nature of the workforce. However, unlocking this vast potential is not without significant hurdles.

Restricted access to modern technologies and pervasive ignorance about AI’s capabilities are limiting factors. AI tools are often costly and complex to create, making businesses hesitant to invest.

A major challenge is the existing digital divide: access to affordable, high-speed internet remains limited, especially in rural areas, and high data costs prevent many from fully participating in the digital economy.

This divide risks exacerbating existing inequalities.

Another critical barrier is the skills gap. South Africa faces a skills mismatch where demand outstrips supply in technology-related fields, leaving many job seekers unprepared. While some colleges offer relevant degrees, these programmes need to be more easily available, affordable, and tailored to local demands. Closing this gap necessitates easily available and low-cost training and education programmes.

To truly leverage AI, South Africa must address these challenges head-on. This requires prioritising the growth of digital infrastructure, including expanding internet access and reducing data costs. Equally vital is a concerted effort to promote digital skills training and foster a culture of innovation.

This involves developing accessible and affordable training programmes, supporting professional development initiatives, and building robust partnerships between businesses and educational institutions to ensure training aligns with labour market needs.

Furthermore, navigating the AI revolution responsibly requires careful consideration of ethical and policy issues. Essential concerns such as data privacy, ethics, and inclusivity must be addressed to create an environment conducive to AI advancement.

Implementing regulations and labour market policies is crucial to promote the responsible deployment of AI technology while safeguarding workers’ rights and job security. This could involve establishing guidelines for AI deployment, ensuring transparency and accountability in AI systems, and implementing social safety nets to support workers during potential job transitions.

We stand at a pivotal moment. Embracing this new era of AI presents a unique opportunity for South Africa not only to prepare its workforce for a technology-driven future but also to address long-standing societal challenges and position itself as a continental leader in AI-driven research, development, and innovation. By fostering collaboration among all stakeholders – governments, educational institutions, businesses, and communities – and by actively removing barriers like the skills gap and unequal access to technology, South Africa can leverage AI to stimulate job creation, enhance economic growth, and build a dynamic, inclusive economy where the benefits of this revolution are felt across all sectors of society.