Honeypots a strategic layer in cyber defence

J2 Software has introduced ‘Honeypot as a Service’, a plug-and-play solution designed to deceive attackers, gather critical threat intelligence, and ultimately strengthen an organisation’s cyber resilience. This new approach is particularly crucial as cyberattacks become more complex and targeted.

A honeypot is a digital decoy that mimics a real system, such as a data store, web server, or even an entire network segment. Its primary purpose is to lure cyber attackers into interacting with a fake system rather than the real one.

When attackers engage with these decoys, they inadvertently reveal their tactics, techniques, and motives, enabling early detection that is invaluable to organisations. This process allows security teams to gather vital intelligence by observing how attackers interact with the honeypot, which helps them learn about new attack methods.

Additionally, because legitimate users never interact with the honeypot, any activity on it immediately signals a potential threat, allowing for real-time threat detection. The detailed insights gained also strengthen incident response, enabling quicker and more effective actions against actual threats.

J2 Software CEO John Mc Loughlin says Honeypot as a Service is built on advanced deception technology and designed to be deployed effortlessly. ‘The service works by creating lifelike decoys within your network that are indistinguishable from genuine systems, effectively tricking attackers into engaging with fake data.

“Every interaction with these honeypots is logged, providing your security team with early warnings – much like a digital CCTV system that alerts you when an intruder is at the door, well before they reach your sensitive data,” he adds.

In addition to its powerful deception capabilities, the service offers plug-and-play simplicity. The honeypot devices are pre-configured, requiring only minimal setup; simply plug them into the network, connect them to power, and they begin monitoring and reporting any suspicious activity.

Furthermore, J2’s solution can be tailored to meet specific deployment needs, whether for a single office or multiple sites. An organisation may deploy a base unit at its head office, along with additional devices at remote sites, all of which appear as natural extensions of its environment.

Here’s how the service improves one’s overall security posture: