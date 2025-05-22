Record registrations for FNB App Academy

More than 217 000 learners have signed up for the 2025 FNB App Academy – a 12-fold increase from 17 000 participants in 2023, making it Africa’s largest free digital skills initiative of its kind.

Now in its third year, the FNB App Academy is a nine-week, fully online coding programme designed to democratise access to digital and coding skills, with a curriculum focused on hands-on coding, problem-solving, and user experience design, and is open to anyone from complete beginners to aspiring developers.

“This overwhelming response reflects a new wave of digital ambition across Africa,” says Janis Robson, head of business development at FNB. “We’re honoured to help shape this movement and support thousands of learners on their journey to becoming the tech leaders of tomorrow.

“The growth we’re seeing is not just about numbers, it’s about impact. Each registration represents an individual eager to improve their future, contribute meaningfully to their communities, and participate in the digital economy. As FNB, we see it as our responsibility to not only provide access to these opportunities, but to actively invest in the infrastructure and support systems that will help learners succeed.”

To support this year’s scale, FNB has implemented a new AI-powered enrolment system, designed to streamline registration and deliver instant, automated support to learners escalating complex queries to a human helpdesk when needed. The bank has also assembled a 100-person support team and brought in 100 volunteer alumni from previous App Academy programmes to mentor, coach and assist the 2025 cohort.

A key pillar of the Academy is its robust Learner Management System (LMS), which serves as the central hub for course content, engagement, and communication. The LMS allows students to connect directly with mentors and facilitators for real-time guidance on assignments, projects, and course material. It also stores assessments, enables students to complete tests and quizzes, and allows for easy access to downloadable certificate upon course completion. All live sessions are recorded and uploaded to the LMS for on-demand viewing, enabling flexible learning.

To deepen engagement and ensure learners stay connected, the programme employs a multi-channel communications strategy including twice-weekly emailers, a dedicated Slack workspace, a WhatsApp support channel, and a direct phone line. These platforms are also used to share real-time updates, industry insights, and career opportunities.

FNB’s partners and sponsors are actively encouraged to participate by hosting mentorship sessions, providing job and internship opportunities, and offering thought leadership to the cohort. This integrated approach not only supports continuous learning but also helps create a pipeline of future-ready tech talent for South Africa and the broader continent.

The 2025 Academy officially launched on 6 May, with live-streamed classes held twice a week.

IT Varsity founder and lead programme facilitator Bilal Kathrada believes this year’s surge in participation could mark a watershed moment. “This may be the beginning of an African tech renaissance. Among these learners could be the next global tech innovators and that’s incredibly inspiring.”

FNB will provide mentorship and employment opportunities for top performing graduates, with the potential for employment within the bank. Many past participants have gone on to launch their own tech ventures or secure roles at leading digital companies, actively contributing to the growth of South Africa’s digital economy.