AI Assistant Builder delivers free AI assistants

Intel has announced at Computex that AI Assistant Builder is now available in public beta at GitHub and that anyone with an Intel-based AI PC – one running a member of the Intel Core Ultra processor family – can now use it free of charge.

Optimised for Intel platforms, the company says the software stack simplifies the task of creating and running custom AI agents locally on a user’s Intel-based AI PC. It is a turnkey AI development platform built for simplicity, specificity, and flexibility. It offers production-ready features – from model optimisation and selection to retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and agentic workflows – via an easy-to-use interface and robust back-end APIs.

Designed for enterprise needs, AI Assistant Builder enables customisation rather than relying on generic, one-size-fits-all solutions. And unlike rigid pre-packaged offerings, it supports rapid adaptation to the latest large language models, allowing hyper-parameter tuning and custom workflows for a tailored, future-proof AI experience.

“AI Assistant Builder is providing enterprises the building blocks and tools that enable them to easily custom-build the AI solutions they need, significantly reducing the complexity of AI development,” says Dr Olena Zhu, senior principal engineer and AI solution architect at Intel’s Client Computing Group.

While Intel AI Assistant Builder is now available via public beta to everyone on GitHub, it will also be available in purpose-built AI PCs coming soon from key Intel customers such as Acer and ASUS.

ASUS announced this week a collaboration with Intel to introduce a new AI developer toolkit that is powered by Intel AI Assistant Builder technology and which will be available in the second half of the year.

ʺOur goal is to provide independent software vendors (ISV) and system integrator (SI) developers with the resources they need to quickly and efficiently integrate AI into their solutions,ʺ says KuoWei Chao, GM of ASUS IoT. ʺThis toolkit will allow developers to easily deploy AI models on devices like NUC 15 Pro, enabling them to create innovative applications that benefit a wide range of users.ʺ

Acer is also collaborating with Intel to create and drive new AI agents into education and government sectors.

The vendor plans to combine the Intel AI Assistant Builder software stack with its unique hardware-based computer vision and software technology, including model context protocols (MCP) for AI agents, to deliver purpose-built assistants that run locally on Acer AI PCs such as the Acer Swift X 14.

“The next big wave in AI is focused on building AI agents running locally on AI PCs and the edge,” says Todd Lewellen, VP and GM of PC Ecosystem at Intel. “The AI Assistant Builder software stack is a true ‘builder’ platform that enables our ecosystem partners to easily scale AI agents across commercial, government, education and consumer segments.”