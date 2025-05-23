AMD ‘pushing boundaries’ with latest processors, graphics cards

AMD has unveiled its latest breakthroughs in high-performance computing at Computex with the launch of Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards, as well as Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors.

“These announcements underscore our commitment to continue delivering industry-leading innovation across our product portfolio,” says Jack Huynh, senior VP and GM, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. “The Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 bring the performance and AI capabilities of RDNA 4 to workstations and gamers all around the world, while our new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series sets the new standard for high-end desktops and professional workstations.

“Together, these solutions represent our vision for empowering creators, gamers, and professionals with the performance and efficiency to push boundaries and drive creativity,” Huynh adds.

The new Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are powered by the advanced AMD RDNA 4 architecture and deliver smooth, responsive 1440p gaming with FSR 4 ML-enhanced upscaling and accelerated ray tracing. For those who build worlds, tell stories through pixels, or chase victory in esports these cards offer the performance and intelligence to elevate every experience.

AMD also announced the Radeon AI PRO R9700, a new GPU built on AMD RDNA 4 architecture with second-generation AMD AI accelerators. With 32GB of graphics memory and PCIe Gen 5 support, it’s designed for local AI inference, model finetuning, and complex creative workloads with scalability for multi-GPU systems.

AMD also introduced the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors – bringing record-setting core counts, massive memory bandwidth, and next-gen platform capabilities to professional and enthusiast desktops. Whether rendering cinematic VFX, simulating real-world physics, or locally fine-tuning billion-parameter AI models these processors are built to break bottlenecks and accelerate innovation.

Designed to unlock ultra-smooth gaming at 1440p, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is built for players who expect more. Equipped with up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 32 AMD RDNA 4 compute units, the GPU doubles ray tracing throughput compared to the previous generation – providing gamers with more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections that bring virtual worlds to life.

Second-generation AI accelerators power features like FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), which uses machine learning to boost frame rates and image fidelity under even the most demanding rendering conditions. HYPR-RX delivers a full suite of optimisations including Radeon Super Resolution and Fluid Motion Frames for lightning-fast response times and immersive, tear-free visuals. With support for FP8 data types and structured sparsity, the RX 9060 XT is ready for the next generation of AI-assisted gameplay, creative tools, and generative experiences.