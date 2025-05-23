Deeper divides for vulnerable economies as tariffs bite

A wave of new import tariffs is set to reshape global trade dynamics and significantly raise trade costs for many developing countries, alerts UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in a new data-driven analysis, titled “Sparing the vulnerable: The cost of new tariff burdens”.

The vulnerable economies most exposed – including Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States – typically account for a tiny share of global trade, yet now face some of the steepest tariff increases.

What’s changing:

US tariffs may jump to over 25% for 22 developing economies in July 2025, including seven least developed countries.

Some tariff hikes, particularly on Chinese imports, have exceeded 100%, even after recent adjustments.

New tariffs apply regardless of existing trade agreements or World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. This includes countries previously benefiting from preferential terms.

Who’s affected most:

Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and developing countries in Asia and Oceania face the steepest increases.

Tariffs on LDCs have already doubled in April and could rise nearly threefold in July – from 16% to 44%.

For Latin America and the Caribbean, tariff levels have risen over 40 times, from less than 0,5% to 13%.

Even without China, tariffs on developing countries in Asia and Oceania have already risen to 13% and could further increase to 24%.

Key sectors like agriculture and textiles, crucial for many vulnerable economies, are especially exposed.

Why this matters now:

On 2 April 2025, the US imposed a universal 10% tariff on all imports. Additional country-specific tariffs are set to take effect in early July, following the expiration of a 90-day pause.

These measures will raise the cost of market access – even for countries with minimal contribution to global trade imbalances.

Vulnerable economies could see export prospects shrink, despite these economies representing only 0.3% of the US trade deficit.