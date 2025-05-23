iStore slashes prices for 20th birthday

iStore South Africa is marking 20 years in South Africa.

To kick off our celebrations, it is launching the 20-Year Sale — a nationwide event running from 23 May to 5 June 2025 across all iStore retail locations, online, and via the newly-launched iStore iOS app.

Anniversary Deals Include:

Up to R5000 off Mac and accessories

Up to R5000 off iPad and accessories

Up to R3500 off Apple Watch and accessories

Up to R2000 off iPhone and accessories

App-exclusive deals with savings of up to R4000

iStore continues to deliver services like fast, free Delivery, in-store pick-up, cellular contracts, trade-ins, and free iCare Plus with every iPhone purchase.