Cisco joins Stargate UAE initiative

Cisco has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to join the Stargate UAE consortium as a preferred technology partner.

The strategic MoU, signed by Cisco’s chair and CEO Chuck Robbins together with other consortium partners G42, OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia and SoftBank Group, envisions the construction of an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Abu Dhabi with a target capacity of 1 GW, with an initial 200 MW capacity to be delivered in 2026.

As a partner in this initiative, Cisco will provide advanced networking, security and observability solutions to accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI compute clusters.

“With the right infrastructure in place, AI can transform data into insights that empower every organization to innovate faster, tackle complex challenges, and deliver tangible outcomes,” says Robbins. “Cisco is proud to join this consortium to harness the power of AI and deliver the infrastructure that will enable tomorrow’s breakthroughs.”

The announcement follows Robbins’ recent visit to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, where Cisco announced a series of strategic initiatives across all phases of the AI transformation in the region.