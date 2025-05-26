Huawei deepens partnership with the CPUT

Huawei has deepened its partnership with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), elevating the institution to an ICT Academy Support Center (IASC).

Charles Cheng, deputy CEO of Huawei South Africa, delivered the keynote address at the event and said: “The signing of this MoU is a meaningful step on our shared mission to empower the next generation of ICT professionals.”

The company has an array of initiatives to help bridge skills gaps between academic learning and what modern businesses are looking for when hiring.

Chen added that “CPUT has demonstrated remarkable leadership within these initiatives and today we are proud to recognise this dedication by recognising the university as an ICT Academy support centre.”

Huawei’s ICT Academy programme has enrolled 81 academic institutions across the country, training more than 6 000 lecturers and students.

Professor Tembisa Ngqondi, dean of the Faculty of Informatics and Design at CPUT, spoke about the impact this partnership has brought to their students. Not only have CPUT students entered Huawei ICT competitions that have led to global exposure, but they have also greatly benefited from the networking opportunities and soft skills development that result from enrolling in the ICT academy.

“Being a part of the academy and its programmes, our students have been given employment immediately due to the level of skills they now possess,” said Prof Ngqondi, adding that “they are highly regarded by companies where we place them.”

Prof Ngqondi shared her hopes for the future of the longstanding relationship between Huawei and CPUT: “We hope our collaboration will reach a point where we produce solutions through joint research.”

Developing employable ICT professionals

Surveys from the Institute of IT Professionals of South Africa (IITPSA) have found that almost half of ICT organisations in the country are looking for candidates skilled in fields like information security, and close to a third of organisations need people with artificial intelligence and machine learning skills.

In 2024 alone, 42 ICT-academy certified students were employed by Huawei and its partners; in fact, graduates from the ICT academy programmes have an employment rate of 85,7%.

This means learners are prepared to actively contribute to the digital economy rather than just be consumers.