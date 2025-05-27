Machine learning market set to reach $419,94bn

The global machine learning market size is anticipated to reach $419,94-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 33,2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The market is experiencing continuous growth, driven by the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions across industries. It is expected to expand further as more organisations recognise the potential of machine learning and invest in its applications.

The growing deployment of Edge AI is responsible for market growth. Edge AI reduces the reliance on cloud computing and provides faster response times, improved privacy, and bandwidth efficiency.

Numerous companies are using machine learning (ML) in various industries to boost productivity, streamline processes, and facilitate decision-making. ML is used for personalized product recommendations, demand forecasting, fraud detection, inventory management, and pricing optimisation.

Developments such as fine-tuned personalisation, hyper-targeting, search engine optimisation (SEO), no-code environments, self-learning bots, and others are expected to impact the machine-learning landscape significantly.

These developments are responsible for the continuous evolution of machine learning applications, driven by the demand for personalised experiences, improved website rankings, efficient marketing strategies, accessibility, and intelligent automation.

Many industries in North America have adopted machine learning to gain insights from massive data and improve business operations. Machine learning is used in various sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and technology to perform tasks such as fraud detection, personalised marketing, predictive maintenance, and automated customer service.

The growing adoption of cloud-based machine learning services in North America propels the market’s growth. The rise of cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, has made it easier for businesses to access and deploy machine learning tools and infrastructure.

Highlights of the machine learning market report include: