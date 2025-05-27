Machine learning market set to reach $419,94bn

The global machine learning market size is anticipated to reach $419,94-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 33,2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.
The market is experiencing continuous growth, driven by the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions across industries. It is expected to expand further as more organisations recognise the potential of machine learning and invest in its applications.
The growing deployment of Edge AI is responsible for market growth. Edge AI reduces the reliance on cloud computing and provides faster response times, improved privacy, and bandwidth efficiency.
Numerous companies are using machine learning (ML) in various industries to boost productivity, streamline processes, and facilitate decision-making. ML is used for personalized product recommendations, demand forecasting, fraud detection, inventory management, and pricing optimisation.
Developments such as fine-tuned personalisation, hyper-targeting, search engine optimisation (SEO), no-code environments, self-learning bots, and others are expected to impact the machine-learning landscape significantly.
These developments are responsible for the continuous evolution of machine learning applications, driven by the demand for personalised experiences, improved website rankings, efficient marketing strategies, accessibility, and intelligent automation.
Many industries in North America have adopted machine learning to gain insights from massive data and improve business operations. Machine learning is used in various sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and technology to perform tasks such as fraud detection, personalised marketing, predictive maintenance, and automated customer service.
The growing adoption of cloud-based machine learning services in North America propels the market’s growth. The rise of cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, has made it easier for businesses to access and deploy machine learning tools and infrastructure.
Highlights of the machine learning market report include:
- The services segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 54,1% in 2024. The adoption of machine learning is driven by its increasing accessibility, the pressure to lower operational costs, and the push to automate core business functions.
- The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024. Based on enterprise size, the market is categorized into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.
- The advertising & media segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024. Hyper-personalization is one of the key trends in which machine learning algorithms analyze enormous volumes of user data to produce highly personalised and pertinent adverts that boost engagement and conversion rates.
- North America dominated the market and accounted for a 26,7% share in 2024. With machine learning’s increasing impact on society, there is a growing emphasis on ethical AI and responsible AI practices in North America.