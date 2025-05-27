New satellite connectivity keeps airports online

In an industry where every second of downtime can disrupt passengers and delay operations, a new satellite service is helping airports and airlines stay connected, no matter what. With the launch of SITA Managed Satellites, airports around the world can now maintain vital communication at all times, even during blackouts, natural disasters, or in the most remote or infrastructure-limited locations.

The fully managed service is now available in over 130 countries, offering primary, secondary, and emergency connectivity options tailored specifically for the air transport industry. It takes advantage of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency communications that keep airport systems running continuously. This is also the case when other networks are struggling or completely offline.

SITA Managed Satellites doesn’t only support regular networks that are in high demand. Recent global events have shown just how vulnerable traditional fiber and terrestrial networks can be. From earthquakes to extreme weather and fiber cuts, many airports, large and small, have experienced partial or complete outages.

Even in major hubs, network congestion during peak periods can strain bandwidth and disrupt key services. SITA’s new satellite solution addresses these risks directly, giving airport and airline teams a way to keep operations running when it matters most.

SITA Managed Satellites provides a fast, cost-effective way to deploy connectivity wherever it’s needed, including off-airport locations, aircraft maintenance hangars, cargo hubs, and even remote sites without existing digital infrastructure. It also unlocks temporary service for new route openings, seasonal operations, or rapid emergency deployments. This makes sure that ground crews and systems are never out of touch.

“The quality and availability of the latest satellite technology means that it’s becoming a vital component within high availability networks. Airports, in particular, need new ways to ensure they can maintain critical operations in whatever circumstances they face – even when a dverse incidents strike,” says Martin Smillie, senior vice-president: communications and data exchange at SITA. “Delivering high-speed internet connectivity via established satellite providers, SITA Managed Satellites allows customers to optimize operational performance.

“SITA Managed Satellites is an innovative solution to keep all parts of the aviation industry connected to vital platforms – even in the most challenging of times – and can be adapted for other transport sectors and markets also. It delivers a blend of availability and cost-effectiveness to optimize investments in any cloud, on-premises or hybrid computing environment.”

SITA’s global team provides 24/7 monitoring, installation, maintenance, and support. The solution also integrates with other SITA connectivity services, offering customers a flexible, bundled approach to network resilience.

Key features include: