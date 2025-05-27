Thousands of ICT jobs in SA are going unfilled

South Africa’s digital economy is growing fast, but not fast enough to keep up with the country’s pressing need for jobs.

New research by Collective X shows that, while employers need digital skills, too many junior roles are going unfilled. This highlights a critical opportunity to address both youth unemployment and the digital talent gap, if the right support systems are put in place.

“There’s a mismatch between the skills young people have and the kind of experience employers expect. But with targeted training and real workplace experience, thousands of young South Africans could fill these roles,” says Rob Urquhart, executive for evaluation impact and learning at Collective X.

Drawing on data from major online job boards, including Pnet, as well as stats from MICT Seta and StatsSA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the research found:

30 000+ ICT jobs currently advertised – making up 26% of all job listings;

Close to 320 000 people were working in digital jobs in the past year;

118 000 digital roles unfilled – a 37% vacancy rate; and

41 000 of those roles are junior-level, ideal for youth.

These numbers indicate that Africa’s digital economy has space to grow, and youth could be the engine that drives it forward.

Just 20 job types make up 78% of all digital vacancies. The top three are:

Software Developers (13%);

Web Developers (10%); and

IT Support Technicians (8,4%).

However, the real hiring momentum for junior roles appears to be in areas like data science, analysis, and Microsoft development, roles where demand has outpaced mid- and senior-level supply, forcing employers to look for cost-effective, trainable junior digital talent.

Collective X’s research identifies these areas as zones of opportunity.

“While the most common vacancies might seem like natural entry points for junior talent, they’re not always the ones hiring young people,” says Urquhart. “We’re seeing roles like data analysts, data scientists, and Microsoft developers showing a growing share of junior opportunities, a clear signal that demand is shifting and employers are becoming more open to nurturing young talent in high-demand areas.”

In contrast, jobs in desktop support are oversaturated, making it harder for young people to get a foot in the door.

While South Africa has seen a rise in digital skills training programmes, Collective X says the missing piece is demand-led skilling for the jobs employers need to fill, supported by access to meaningful workplace exposure, or work-integrated learning (WIL).

Without structured and guided workplace experience as part of their learning, young people struggle to apply what they’ve learned and build confidence in a real-world environment.

“Business has a major role to play in solving this challenge,” says Urquhart. “There are many young people ready to work, and as many roles waiting to be filled. But we need more employers to open the door.”