AFSUG introduces masterclasses, collaboration forum at Saphila 2025

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) will add technical masterclasses at this year’s Saphila 2025, taking place from 1 to 3 June 2025 at Sun City.

In a first for the event, which is set to be AFSUG’s largest ever, the masterclasses will offer delegates high-value, expert-led sessions on both days of the conference, focusing on SAP’s most relevant technologies and use cases. The interactive sessions are designed to deliver practical, actionable insights and elevate the value of SAP investments for attending organisations.

“Saphila is much more than just a conference – it’s a platform for transformation, and this is evident in our theme for 2025, namely ‘Transcend Beyond Boundaries’,” says Amanda Gibbs, CEO of AFSUG. “Our goal is to empower the SAP community through shared knowledge, meaningful conversations and practical skills development.

“The new technical masterclasses reflect AFSUG’s commitment to equipping business and IT professionals with the tools and understanding they need to navigate SAP’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

The technical masterclass line-up is as follows:

Day one: GlueData Masterclass

‘Bridging the Gap: Selective Data Transformation + Custom Code in Your S/4HANA Journey to a Clean Core’, to be presented by Arndt Hoffmann (smartShift); Burkhard Hergenhan (Natuvion); Samantha Matraiotti (GlueData Services); and Peter Blignaut (SAP).

Day two: EY Masterclasses

‘Achieving Improved Business Results Through Advanced Analytics and AI Solutions with SAP – A Retailer’s Guide’, with speakers Martin Zloch (EY Africa); and Niragi Vasavada (EY India).

‘Enhancing a Human-Centric Workforce with AI’, by RV Dinakar (EY India); and Winston Sibanyoni (EY Africa).

AFSUG is also introducing another first at this year’s Saphila: a collaboration forum under the theme: ‘Empowerment through Networks and Mentorship’.

“Here we’ll see SAP leaders Nadine Hoffmann and Sarah Brunet-Cliche in discussion with AFSUG board member Corlia van Zyl from Heineken, Gontse Madumo from PG Group and Katie Mohamed, a strategist, author and serial entrepreneur,” Gibbs says.

Register to attend Saphila 2025 by clicking here.