Check Point to acquire Veriti

AI-fueled attacks and hyperconnected IT environments have made threat exposure one of the most urgent cybersecurity challenges facing enterprises today.

In response, Check Point Software Technologies has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Veriti Cybersecurity, the first fully automated, multi-vendor pre-emptive threat exposure and mitigation platform.

“The acquisition of Veriti marks a significant step toward realising our hybrid mesh security vision,” says Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “It strengthens the Infinity Platform’s open-garden approach, enabling seamless, multi-vendor remediation across the entire security stack. With Veriti, we’re advancing preemptive, prevention-first security – an imperative in today’s AI-driven threat landscape.”

AI has brought cyber security to a tipping point, enabling the launch of attacks at scale. At the same time, enterprises are hyperconnected, with assets spread across clouds, data centres, and endpoints, vastly expanding their attack surface. Traditional reactive security is too slow. Veriti continuously identifies, prioritises, and remediates risk across your multi-vendor environment through automated patching and collaborative threat intelligence, all without disrupting business.

Founded in 2021, Veriti pioneered the preemptive exposure management (PEM) category – actively discovering and mitigating risks across siloed tools. It continuously monitors logs, threat indicators, and vulnerabilities identified across the environment and propagates protections in real time. With integrations into over 70 vendors, it empowers security teams to detect, understand, and prevent attacks without delay.

“Security teams today suffer from a lack of action: exposures aren’t just detected, they’re compounding, hiding in the gaps between tools, teams, and timelines,” says Adi Ikan, CEO and co-founder of Veriti. “We founded Veriti to help organisations not just see risk, but remediate it safely, at scale, and most importantly – without disruption. By joining Check Point, we’re accelerating that mission. Together, we’ll help organisations reduce their exposure faster through the security tools they already trust.”

Following the closure of the transaction, Veriti’s capabilities will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform as part of the Threat Exposure and Risk Management offering.