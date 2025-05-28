Explainable AI market set to hit $21,06bn

The global explainable AI market size is anticipated to reach $21,06-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Explainable AI refers to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can provide understandable and transparent explanations for their decision-making processes.

While AI models have achieved remarkable performance in various domains, their inherent complexity often makes it challenging to understand why and how they arrive at particular conclusions or predictions.

Explainable AI aims to bridge this gap and enhance trust, accountability, and interpretability in AI systems. It is closely tied to broader growth and advancements in technology.

As technology continues to evolve and improve, explainable AI enables the development and implementation of more sophisticated and transparent AI systems.

The exponential growth in computing power, driven by advancements in hardware and parallel processing, has facilitated the training and deployment of complex AI models.

High-performance computing resources like supercomputers and high-performance clusters enable the exploration of larger and more interpretable models, as well as the efficient analysis of their decision-making processes.

Moreover, advancements in NLP have enabled the development of conversational interfaces and chatbot systems that can provide explanations in human-readable formats. NLP techniques, such as text generation and sentiment analysis, contribute to the development of intuitive and understandable explanations for AI decisions.

These significant developments in technologies are fueling the explainable AI industry’s growth.

Some highlights from the explainable AI market report include: