Red Hat, AMD strengthen strategic collaboration

Red Hat and AMD have announced a strategic collaboration to propel AI capabilities and optimise virtualised infrastructure.

With this deepened alliance, Red Hat and AMD will expand customer choice across the hybrid cloud, from deploying optimised, efficient AI models to more cost-effectively modernising traditional virtual machines (VMs).

As workload demand and diversity continue to rise with the introduction of AI, organisations must have the capacity and resources to meet these escalating requirements. The average datacentre, however, is dedicated primarily to traditional IT systems, leaving little room to support intensive workloads such as AI.

To answer this need, Red Hat and AMD are bringing together the power of Red Hat’s industry-leading open source solutions with the portfolio of AMD high-performance computing architectures.

Red Hat and AMD are combining the power of Red Hat AI with the AMD portfolio of x86-based processors and GPU architectures to support optimised, cost-efficient and production-ready environments for AI-enabled workloads.

AMD Instinct GPUs are now fully enabled on Red Hat OpenShift AI, empowering customers with the high-performing processing power necessary for AI deployments across the hybrid cloud without extreme resource requirements.

In addition, using AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI, Red Hat and AMD conducted testing on Microsoft Azure ND MI300X v5 to successfully demonstrate AI inferencing for scaling small language models (SLMs) as well as large language models (LLM) deployed across multiple GPUs on a single VM, reducing the need to deploy across multiple VMs and reducing performance costs.

To drive further performance acceleration and tuning capabilities, Red Hat and AMD are collaborating in the upstream vLLM community to foster more efficient AI inference.

With this upstream activation, Red Hat and AMD aim to deliver improved performance on AMD GPUs, enhanced multi-GPU support and expanded vLLM ecosystem engagement.

Building upon this collaboration in the vLLM community, AMD Instinct GPUs will support Red Hat AI Inference Server, Red Hat’s enterprise-grade distribution of vLLM, out-of-the-box for a powerful, reliable and scalable AI inference server.

By optimising existing datacentre footprints, organisations can more effectively and easily reinvest resources to enable AI innovation. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, a feature of Red Hat OpenShift, offers a streamlined path for organisations to migrate and manage VM workloads with the simplicity and speed of a cloud-native application platform.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation is validated for AMD EPYC processors capable of leveraging the AMD EPYC processors’ excellent performance and power efficiency, wherever needed on the hybrid cloud, while maintaining a bridge to a cloud-native future.