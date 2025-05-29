Channel veteran Gary Pickford leaves Tarsus

By Mark Davison – After more than 24 years in various roles at the group, Gary Pickford, CEO of Tarsus Distribution, has resigned from the company. Group chief financial officer Emile Burger will take up the reins of the company from Pickford.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning from my role as CEO of Tarsus Distribution with effect 1 July 2025,” Pickford says in a statement. “During the month of June, I will be working with Emile who will immediately assume the role of Tarsus CEO. Henry Ferreira will remain on as a non-executive director to support Emile if needed.

“Over my 24-plus years in my various roles at Tarsus, the people, reseller partners, and our vendors have become my friends and not just my colleagues,” he adds. “Together, we have managed the inevitable industry changes, overcome various obstacles, and converted our opportunities.

“I would love to use these experiences and learnings, and apply them to the next phase in my own career.”

And Pickford will undoubtedly do so as he takes up a new position at another Alviva Group subsidiary, Digital Generation.

“At this stage of my career I am keen to apply my experience, continued passion, and energy to make a difference in a completely new role,” Pickford continues. “So, I am very pleased to announce that I will assume the role of Western Cape regional sales director for Digital Generation.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge,” Pickford adds.