Historic achievement for UP graduate

Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli, just 17 years old, has graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Pretoria, making her one of the youngest graduates in the university’s history.

Originally from Rosettenville in Johannesburg, Ntuli demonstrated an ability to excel from an early age, says Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, the minister of higher education and training, who commends her courage to navigate university life years ahead of her peers, and her determination to push through challenges.

In particular, her pursuit of a qualification in Actuarial Science – a demanding discipline that is central to problem solving, financial risk management, economic modelling, and long-term sustainability – is particularly commendable.

Dr Nkabane points out that Ntuli’s achivement comes at a time when South Africa is facing a critical decline in the number of learners enrolling in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. These fields are crucial to building a competitive, inclusive, and resilient economy.

She Nkabane encourages learners across the country, especially young girls, to take inspiration from Ntuli’s journey.