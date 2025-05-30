Alienware launches new Aurora laptop class

For the first time in nearly two decades, Alienware is launching an Aurora class of laptops, writes Matt McGowan, Alienware GM .

The launch marks the next step in streamlining the Alienware portfolio to make it easier for you to choose the right gaming machine. Moving forward, you’ll see two distinct tiers across Alienware desktops and laptops:

Area-51: Our flagship tier designed for those who demand maximum performance and premium features in a durable, robust design.

Aurora: Our versatility tier offering strong performance within a sleek, streamlined form factor.

At CES 2025, we introduced Alienware 30 (AW30), a brand-new design language inspired by extraterrestrial phenomena. Making first contact with the new Alienware Area-51 laptops and Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Monitor, AW30 takes its next form in Aurora laptops.

Low-Profile, High-Performance

Blending ergonomic and thermal advancements, Aurora combines comfort and performance in a sleek, understated profile. It transitions effortlessly across environments, maintaining both versatility and a polished appearance, all with a touch of sci-fi inspiration. Cloaked in a stunning Interstellar Indigo satin finish and adorned with an iridescent badge, Aurora captures the mystery of the inky night sky.

Portability is achieved by shedding the rear thermal shelf, helping Aurora more easily slide into a backpack. Now, the thermal package is found beneath the device and strategically takes advantage of unused space where a tall rear foot would normally be located. Coined Cryo-Chamber, this solution helps maximize airflow intake and expel heat efficiently through strategically placed vents. Credit is due to the four exhaust vents, three copper heat pipes, air in-takes above the keyboard (and in the Cryo-chamber itself), and dual ultra-thin blade fans that make up Aurora’s Cryo-Chamber design.

While lighting is a core element of the gaming aesthetic, we recognize the need to tone things down when appropriate. After a strong debut last year, we’re bringing Stealth Mode to Aurora. This handy feature was inspired by customers who found lighting effects to be distracting in certain spaces, like a library, café or classroom. Now a quick tap of the dedicated Stealth Mode button (F7 shortcut) turns the keyboard backlighting white and shifts Performance Mode to Quiet Mode, which subdues fan noise and extends battery life.

Beyond gaming, Aurora laptops are designed to make browsing, traveling and daily tasks effortless and enjoyable. Here are some subtle design elements that promote greater comfort during everyday use-cases and long gameplay sessions.

Fluid contours make the laptop more comfortable to hold and carry.

Slightly rounded palm rest creates a subtle pillowing that results in a more comfortable typing experience.

Chamfered front edge makes it easy to open and close the laptop with one hand.

Rear input/output placement improves cable management and provides more space for seamless mouse movement.

A Day in the Life with an Aurora Laptop

The Alienware Aurora isn’t just a gaming laptop; it’s your all-day, everyday companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs wherever you go. Powered by a wide selection of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, high-performance Intel processors and high-speed memory cards, Aurora can handle everything life throws your way.

Picture this: