More passengers for African airlines in April

During April 2025, African airlines experiences a 13,6% year-on-year increase in passenger demand, as capacity increased by 8,9% year-on-year.

Across the continent, airlines achieved a 76,3% passenger load factor (a 3,1 pecentrage point increase compared to April 2024)

The increased demand (measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres flown) for passenger travel in Africa accelerated faster than the 8% global increase. However, passenger load factors in Africa remain about 7% below the 83,6% rate reported globally.

Africa accounted for 2,2% of the total global passenger market in April 2025.

Globally, international demand rose 10,8% compared to April 2024. Capacity was up 8,5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84,1% (a 1,7 percentage point increase compared to April 2024), the highest ever for April.

“April was a positive month for travel. Growth strengthened, especially for international demand which saw record load factors for the month. The return of the transatlantic market to growth is particularly encouraging. But there are some signs of fragility of consumer and business confidence with continued weakness in the US domestic market and a sharp fall in North American premium class travel,” says Willie Walsh, IATA’s director-general.

“As we gather in New Delhi, India for the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, it is notable that Indian domestic growth is running at over 10%. The development of India’s air connectivity in recent years has been nothing short of phenomenal, making this year’s gathering a timely and powerful reminder for all on how aviation connectivity drives growth and development,” said Walsh.