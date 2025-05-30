Pure Storage renews NEC XON’s Elite status

NEC XON has been re-appointed as an Elite Partner by Pure Storage.

The re-certification enables faster, more agile data solutions for regional businesses, with improved access to world-class flash storage solutions delivered by a partner with a deep understanding of local needs and proven technical expertise.

As organisations increasingly rely on data to drive performance, the partnership brings tangible benefits: faster implementation, stronger support, and early access to innovation. Elite Partner status also gives NEC XON direct lines to Pure Storage’s engineering and technical teams, ensuring complex challenges are resolved quickly and effectively.

“Our customers will benefit from the best of both worlds,” says John Dewar, GM of enterprise technology solutions at NEC XON. “We bring local market expertise, while Pure provides global innovation. This combination enables us to deliver smarter, more resilient solutions tailored to our clients’ evolving needs, reinforcing our position as one of the region’s most capable providers of enterprise data infrastructure.”

The Elite Partner designation is the highest level within the Pure Partner Program. To achieve it, NEC XON met strict requirements in technical certification, sales performance, and customer satisfaction. The company also demonstrated successful customer deployments and strong strategic alignment with Pure Storage’s long-term goals.

In addition to its Elite Partner status, NEC XON has secured Pure Storage Authorised Support Partner accreditation, further elevating its service capabilities. This specialised certification enables NEC XON to deliver frontline technical support directly to customers, creating a seamless support experience with faster response times and more efficient issue resolution. This designation allows NEC XON to provide direct Level 1 and Level 2 support for Pure Storage solutions, giving customers a single, local point of contact for technical assistance.

“This partnership is about much more than technology,” Dewar adds. “It’s about delivering business outcomes through innovation. Our Elite status allows us to build solutions that simplify IT, reduce cost, and unlock greater value from data. This recognition represents a shared commitment to the future.”