Project Manager (Glass & Aluminium) at Leading manufacturer and installer in Glass & Aluminium – North West Sun City/Lost City

Join our client – A Leader in Architectural Aluminium & Glass
Position: Factory & Project Manager (Full-Time)
Location: North West Factory, near Sun City
Working Hours: 07:30 – 16:30 (Overtime as required)
Start Date: Immediate
About Us
With over 38 years of industry excellence, our client is a trusted manufacturer and installer of premium architectural aluminium and glass products. Their high-quality offerings include frameless showers, aluminium windows and doors, glass façades, balustrades, shopfronts, and more.
They are currently looking for a passionate, energetic, and detail-oriented Factory/ Project Manager to join their dynamic operations team. If you have solid leadership skills, a strong technical background, and experience in aluminium manufacturing and installation, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities
Factory Management
- Lead a diverse team of assemblers, cutters, installers, and admin staff
- Maintain strict production planning and quality control
- Ensure factory output meets deadlines and design specs
- Oversee dispatch, stock control, and material safety
- Handle walk-in client queries professionally
Project Management
- Schedule installations and coordinate with clients, contractors, and estimators
- Conduct site inspections, attend site meetings, and perform technical assessments
- Ensure seamless handover from factory to site
- Provide regular progress reports to MD and operations team
- Support accounts with timely completion reports for invoicing
Requirements
5+ years of management experience in the aluminium industry
Matric certificate and relevant qualification/diploma
Computer literacy (MS Office essential)
Driver’s license (essential)
AutoCAD, Bizman, Logikal, Starfront – advantageous
Strong admin and communication skills
Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple priorities
Why Join Us?
- Competitive salary based on experience
- 15 days paid annual leave
- Provident fund contribution after successful 3-month probation
- Be part of a respected, well-established company
- Work directly with the MD and contribute to strategic decisions
If the above describes you and is in line with your future career aspirations, then please submit your CV and cover letter to [Email Address Removed] soonest, thank you!
