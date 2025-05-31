Project Manager (Glass & Aluminium) at Leading manufacturer and installer in Glass & Aluminium

Join our client – A Leader in Architectural Aluminium & Glass

Position: Factory & Project Manager (Full-Time)

Location: North West Factory, near Sun City

Working Hours: 07:30 – 16:30 (Overtime as required)

Start Date: Immediate

About Us

With over 38 years of industry excellence, our client is a trusted manufacturer and installer of premium architectural aluminium and glass products. Their high-quality offerings include frameless showers, aluminium windows and doors, glass façades, balustrades, shopfronts, and more.

They are currently looking for a passionate, energetic, and detail-oriented Factory/ Project Manager to join their dynamic operations team. If you have solid leadership skills, a strong technical background, and experience in aluminium manufacturing and installation, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities

Factory Management

Lead a diverse team of assemblers, cutters, installers, and admin staff

Maintain strict production planning and quality control

Ensure factory output meets deadlines and design specs

Oversee dispatch, stock control, and material safety

Handle walk-in client queries professionally

Project Management

Schedule installations and coordinate with clients, contractors, and estimators

Conduct site inspections, attend site meetings, and perform technical assessments

Ensure seamless handover from factory to site

Provide regular progress reports to MD and operations team

Support accounts with timely completion reports for invoicing

Requirements

5+ years of management experience in the aluminium industry

Matric certificate and relevant qualification/diploma

Computer literacy (MS Office essential)

Driver’s license (essential)

AutoCAD, Bizman, Logikal, Starfront – advantageous

Strong admin and communication skills

Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple priorities

Why Join Us?

Competitive salary based on experience

15 days paid annual leave

Provident fund contribution after successful 3-month probation

Be part of a respected, well-established company

Work directly with the MD and contribute to strategic decisions

If the above describes you and is in line with your future career aspirations, then please submit your CV and cover letter to [Email Address Removed] soonest, thank you!

Desired Skills:

Bizman

Starfront

Logikal

Aluminium & Glass

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Mobile Phone

Fuel Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position