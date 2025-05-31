Technical Assistant – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client specializes in rigid plastic packaging for various industries, including personal care, household, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage.

Role: Technical Assistant

Location: Philippi – Western Cape

Industry: Rigid Plastic Packaging

Key Skills for the Technical Assistant: Minimum 5 years of experience in manufacturing. Strong expertise in injection and extrusion blow molding. Understanding of technical drawings. Familiarity with fault finding and equipment testing. Problem-solving and collaboration skills.



