EHR market in rude health

The global electronic health records (EHR) market will reach $43,36-billion by 2030 – growing at a CAGR of 4,54% from 2025 to 2030 – according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The research group says this growth will be due to the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) for data collection. This data is used to improve patient care by enabling clinicians to identify specific patterns in populations suffering from diseases and make better clinical decisions. Additionally, the use of analytical tools on this data helps predict risk for hospitalisations or readmissions – boosting the demand for advanced EHR solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing use of cloud-based EHR systems is expected to drive market growth. Cloud-based EHRs offer numerous advantages over traditional Web-based systems, making them highly appealing to healthcare providers.

These benefits include easy implementation, cost savings, reduced IT resource requirements, improved accessibility and collaboration, and simplified scalability.

Moreover, cloud-based EHRs enhance data security and tackle interoperability and data exchange challenges, further increasing their adoption.

For example, in August 2023 Microsoft announced a new partnership that allows Epic Systems Corporation clients, first with Mount Sinai Health System, to use Microsoft Azure Large Instances. This would precisely benefit larger Epic electronic health record (EHR) databases, offering support for over 50-million database entries per second with dedicated resources. This new solution enables Mount Sinai and other Epic clients to overcome the restrictions of previously used shared public cloud infrastructures.

