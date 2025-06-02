Intel boosts AI workloads with new processors

Intel has unveiled three new additions to its Xeon 6 series of central processing units (CPUs), designed specifically to manage the most advanced GPU-powered AI systems.

These new processors with Performance-cores (P-cores) include Intel’s innovative Priority Core Turbo (PCT) technology and Intel Speed Select Technology – Turbo Frequency (Intel SST-TF), delivering customisable CPU core frequencies to boost GPU performance across demanding AI workloads.

The new Xeon 6 processors are already available – with one of the three currently serving as the host CPU for the Nvidia DGX B300, the company’s latest generation of AI-accelerated systems. The DGX B300 integrates the Xeon 6776P processor, which plays a vital role in managing, orchestrating, and supporting the AI-accelerated system. With robust memory capacity and bandwidth, the Xeon 6776P supports the growing needs of AI models and datasets.

“These new Xeon SKUs demonstrate the unmatched performance of Xeon 6, making it the ideal CPU for next-gen GPU-accelerated AI systems,” says Karin Eibschitz Segal, corporate VP and interim GM of the Data Centre Group at Intel. “We’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Nvidia to deliver one of the industry’s highest-performing AI systems, helping accelerate AI adoption across industries.”

The introduction of PCT, paired with Intel SST-TF, marks a significant leap forward in AI system performance, the company says. PCT allows for dynamic prioritisation of high-priority cores, enabling them to run at higher turbo frequencies. In parallel, lower-priority cores operate at base frequency, ensuring optimal distribution of CPU resources.

This capability is critical for AI workloads that demand sequential or serial processing, feeding GPUs faster and improving overall system efficiency.

Looking more broadly, Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores deliver industry-leading features for any AI system, including: