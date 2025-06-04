AI curiosity among children more than doubled in 2025

Kaspersky has released its annual report on children’s digital interests, revealing a growing fascination with artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots, the viral rise of Italian brainrot memes like “tralalero tralala”, and growing attention to Sprunki – a rhythm-based game combining music and motion.

YouTube remains the most popular app among children globally, while WhatsApp overtook TikTok for second place.

In today’s interconnected world, children are engaging with digital technology more than ever before. Recent studies indicate that eight- to 10-year-old children spend an average of six hours daily on screens, while preteens (ages 11 to 14) average about nine hours per day.

With such a significant portion of their lives unfolding online, it becomes especially important for parents to understand what captures their children’s attention in the digital space – what they search for, what platforms they use, and which trends influence their interests and behaviour.

Every year, new digital trends shape the way children explore the world. In this year’s report, Kaspersky found a surge of interest in AI tools. While no AI apps appeared in the Top 20 most-used applications in 2023-2024 time period, “Character.AI” has now entered the list, showing that children are not only curious about AI, but are actively integrating it into their digital lives. More than 7,5% of all search queries were about AI chatbots, led by well-known names like ChatGPT, Gemini, and especially Character.AI – a platform that lets users create or interact with bots mimicking fictional or real characters. This marks a sharp rise from last year: in the 2023–2024 report, AI-related queries made up just 3,19% of all searches, increasing more than twice this year.

However, not all chatbot interactions are risk-free.

Some bots may expose children to emotionally intense content, misinformation, or age-inappropriate themes especially when created or customised by other users. Since these platforms often rely on user-generated content and may lack strict moderation, it’s crucial to talk openly with children about how they use AI tools – and to set up apps for digital parenting – such as Kaspersky Safe Kids – that help families stay aware, involved, and protected.

In South Africa, the top five of the most popular Android apps were WhatsApp (25,51% – the amount of time spent on the platform), YouTube (24,77%), TikTok (11,09%), Instagram (8,13%), and YT Kids (5,81%), while Character.AI was 11th in the rating – used 1,26% of the time.

While memes made up a small portion of searches this year, they still reveal another layer of children’s digital culture. Many of the most popular memes fell into what’s called “brainrot” – a kind of absurd, deliberately chaotic humour that spreads through short videos. Among the most searched were the Italian phrase “tralalero tralala” and a meme track called “tung tung tung sahur”. These phrases may sound random to adults, but for many children, they represent shared jokes that move quickly from platform to platform.

Among the newcomers that caught analysts’ attention was Sprunki – a rhythm-based browser game that blends music and visual interaction. Players must hit beats in sync with fast-paced audio, making the experience both immersive and physically engaging. Its bright, cartoonish design and addictive gameplay have made it increasingly popular with younger audiences. This is reflected not only in Google searches, but also on YouTube where Sprunki entered the top five most searched gaming topics – standing alongside long-time favourites like Brawl Stars and Roblox.

At the same time, more familiar habits remain strong. The most common online activity among children was searching on Google for streaming platforms – almost 18% of all queries were related to watching videos. Unsurprisingly, YouTube remains the clear favourite Android app, growing from 28,13% to 29,77% over the past year. WhatsApp rose to second place with 14,72%, overtaking TikTok (12,76%), while Snapchat and Facebook continued to decline. This shift may reflect evolving communication habits – children are using chat apps more frequently to share links, memes, and short videos with friends.

Video content and games also remained popular topics in children’s search behaviour. Platforms like Netflix, Twitch, and Disney+ held strong – a trend that also echoed findings from Kaspersky’s recent streaming report which highlighted how entertainment platforms often become targets for cybercriminals. At the same time, in the gaming world, children continued to favour Roblox, Minecraft and, increasingly, the browser-based portal Poki – a portal offering hundreds of free games, often simple, fast-paced, and instantly accessible in a browser.

“This year’s trends show just how fast children’s digital culture is evolving – one day they’re chatting with AI bots, the next they’re all humming an Italian meme song you’ve never heard of,” says Anna Larkina, privacy expert at Kaspersky. “But behind every trend is a chance for connection. When parents take time to understand what their children are watching, playing, or searching for it opens the door to meaningful conversations – and helps build safer, more trusting digital habits. Apps for digital parenting can be a helpful tool in this journey – not only to protect, but to stay involved.”