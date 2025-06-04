Beware conmen posing as Vuma representatives

Fibre provider Vuma is warning customers – particularly those in Vuma REACH areas – against criminals falsely claiming to represent the company and trying to scam them by requesting upfront cash payments or money transfers into personal accounts.

“In recent weeks, there have been a few incidents involving people posing as Vuma representatives, typically approaching residents under the guise of offering fibre installations or promotions,” the company says. “These impersonators may request upfront cash payments or ask for funds to be transferred into personal accounts, which is not how Vuma operates.

“Customers should be reassured that Vuma does not accept any payments directly from customers – all billing and sign-ups are done securely through our official ISP partners. Our teams and partners always carry valid identification, and we encourage customers to request it when in doubt.

“We’ve also seen a small number of fake social media profiles using our branding to share misleading promotions,” Vuma says. “We ask customers to verify any offers by checking our official website or contacting our support team directly.

To support customer safety, Vuma says it is actively working with community leaders, partners, and digital platforms to address and prevent fraudulent behaviour.

What to Remember:

Vuma does not request direct cash or EFT payments from customers.

Always verify a representative’s ID or uniform before engaging.

Confirm promotions or campaigns via our website or trusted ISP partners.

Report any suspicious activity to our support channels

.

Know the facts: Vuma will never ask for direct payments:

It’s important to note that Vuma is a fibre infrastructure provider, not an Internet Service Provider (ISP). This means:

All payments must be made through your chosen ISP, not directly to Vuma.

Always verify payment details with your ISP before making payment.

Vuma will never ask customers to make payments directly to a personal account. Any such request should be considered fraudulent.

Secure payment options include instant EFT via Payfast (which supports debit/credit cards, Capitec Pay, banking app QR codes, and third-party QR code apps), as well as Easypay and Kazang (via Easypay).

If anyone claiming to be from Vuma asks you to send money directly to them or an unverified account, it’s a scam.

Vuma urges customers to only trust information shared on Vuma’s official website and verified social media pages. Any suspicious activity should be reported by flagging fake accounts on the relevant social media platforms. As scammers often use various tactics, if you fall victim to a scam, please report the incident to your nearest police station as soon as possible.

Vuma’s REACH network is built on the belief that technology should drive social change, economic growth, and innovation across all communities – particularly those that have historically been excluded from access. These scams undermine that vision, and Vuma says it is committed to raising awareness and protecting the people at the heart of its mission.

“These scams undermine the trust we have built with the communities we serve,” says Simon Butler, chief commercial officer at Vuma. “Vuma’s value extends beyond infrastructure, it lies in the relationships we build with people and the communities who rely on safe, trusted access to the Internet. That’s why we remain committed to working with our partners, local leaders, and digital platforms to raise awareness and protect our customers – and we appreciate their vigilance in helping us uphold that trust.”