Entries now open for FNF GreenPitch Challenge

GreenCape, in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, has opened entries for this year’s GreenPitch Challenge and invites innovators and entrepreneurs with economically viable green economy innovation business ideas to submit their pitches. Entries close at noon on 4 July 2025.

“Enter your green economy innovation business idea to stand a chance of pitching to a panel of esteemed judges at a “shark tank-style” hybrid networking event, hosted in Cape Town in September 2025,” the organisers say. “Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB Ventures and Innovate UK with more to be confirmed.”

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation’s Kwezi Sogoni says: “Our longstanding partnership with the GreenPitch Challenge reflects our commitment to supporting platforms and initiatives that foster innovation across all fields. We envision a future where bold, market-ready solutions to environmental challenges are encouraged and supported to scale. The GreenPitch Challenge is an essential platform that bridges innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability – and we are proud to continue supporting South Africa’s green economy champions.”

RMB Ventures’ Ewan Gray adds: “We are proud to once again be sponsoring the Greenpitch challenge, which stimulates innovation across South Africa in the green economy. We believe in making a positive impact, and it’s been encouraging to see the number of entries increasing every year, showing rising awareness and action when it comes to sustainability.”

Entry requirement

Your green economy innovation business idea has to be positioned within at least one of the Green Economy sectors – refer to the investment opportunities highlighted in GreenCape’s Market Intelligence Reports. Your business can be based anywhere in South Africa.

Who should enter?

Any green economy early stage start-up (proof of concept eg. pilot project running, looking for first round of seed funding) or Pre-growth (registered and trading, with sales – looking for series A funding) phase businesses, based in South Africa. The green economy sector can include renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, water, sustainable mobility, circular economy, and waste management.

Why enter?

Access to the ecosystem of green economy support. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB Ventures and Innovate UK, with more to be confirmed. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts.

How to enter

Fill out the digital entry form available online here. The digital form allows you to submit a 500-word written motivation.

Key dates

Entries close: 4 July 2025

Finalists announced: 28 July 2025

Pitch prep workshop with RMB: 1 August 2025 (Cape Town)

Pitching event: 4 September 2025 (Cape Town)

The winners will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.