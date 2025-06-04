Vodacom appoints new leader of International Markets

Mohamed Abdallah has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt, with the CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania now reporting direct to him.

Abdallah will continue to report directly to Vodacom Group CEO, Shameel Joosub.

Currently serving as CEO of Vodafone Egypt, Abdallah now assumes a broader regional executive leadership role aimed at driving growth and operational excellence across Vodacom’s International Markets portfolio.

Abdallah joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998 and has held several senior leadership positions including enterprise business director and consumer business director. As CEO of Vodafone Egypt, the company says, he has delivered strong growth across consumer, business, and financial services, reinforcing Vodafone Egypt as a market leader.

From an International Markets perspective, he succeeds Diego Gutierrez who stepped down at the end of April after a seven-year tenure as chief officer of International Business.

“Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results,” says Joosub. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent. We are confident that under Mohamed’s expanded leadership, our International Markets will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding results.”

On his new appointment, Abdallah says: “Taking on this new role is a privilege as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. Vodafone Group is uniquely positioned to shape Africa’s digital future and, together with the incredible teams at Vodacom Group, we will work to build a more digitally inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development within the Africa region.”