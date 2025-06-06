Don’t be fooled by fake AARTO news

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has noted with concern the proliferation of fake news and misinformation surrounding the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act rollout.

The agency urges members of the public to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it, emphasising that official statements regarding the next phases of AARTO implementation will only be issued by the Department of Transport and or RTIA.

The RTIA confirms that AARTO is currently operational only in the municipalities of Johannesburg and Tshwane. Any claims suggesting a wider national rollout at this stage are incorrect.

Strengthening laws for road traffic compliance is paramount, and the AARTO Act is a vital tool in achieving this. Its effective implementation will play a critical role in enforcing these laws and ultimately making our roads safer for all road users.

The RTIA calls upon all citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation and to actively combat the spread of fake news. The agency encourages the public to double-check any information about AARTO with official RTIA channels before sharing it.

Official updates and statements regarding the AARTO Act will continue to be disseminated through RTIA channels, such as the RTIA website, official social media accounts, and reputable media outlets.