Enterprises should seize opportunities in sovereign AI strategies

AI is no longer simply a competitive differentiator for enterprises – the technology is increasingly critical to national security and economic empowerment, prompting countries across the globe to implement strategies that support AI sovereignty, says GlobalData.

While narrowly defined by some as a focus primarily on infrastructure, AI sovereignty should include a broad swath of capabilities that relate to a country’s (or region’s) ability to produce and maintain its own AI prowess. Enterprises need to exploit the opportunities presented by AI sovereignty strategies globally.

Rena Bhattacharyya, chief analyst and practice lead for enterprise technology and services at GlobalData, says: “AI sovereignty should consist of capabilities related to chip design, chip manufacturing, AI processing facilities, data sovereignty, AI models (including LLMs), an appropriate regulatory environment, and AI talent.”

GlobalData notes that given the rapid pace of innovation prompted by sovereign AI strategies, enterprises need to implement solutions that allow them to remain agile as their needs and the competitive landscape evolve. They need a strategy that supports business continuity and resiliency and encompasses AI requirements.

“Organisations need to be able to pivot when necessary, which could mean implementing solutions available in their own backyards should the need arise,” says Bhattacharyya. “Foundational to this is a strategy that avoids vendor lock-in and cultivates the skills to take advantage of new technology, new solutions, and new standards as they come to market.”

Additionally, building in-country expertise will be foundational to implementing a sovereign AI strategy. Enterprises and governments outside the US should jump on the opportunity to expand their talent pools.

“Immigration and visa turmoil in the US, combined with AI investments by governments around the world, present an opportunity for other countries to lure tech-savvy individuals that would normally study and then stay in the US,” says Bhattacharyya. “Additionally, AI professionals that may have considered US-based employment will be attracted to the growing number of opportunities with organisations across the globe.”