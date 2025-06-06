How to spot phishing, vishing and smishing

Phishing, vishing and smishing attacks have increased significantly, leveraging advanced technologies and personalised tactics to deceive individuals and organisations.

By John Mc Loughlin, CEO of J2 Software

These threats exploit personal information, such as names, birthdays, and shopping habits, to craft convincing fraudulent communications that urge immediate action, like clicking on malicious links or divulging sensitive information.

According to Gartner, phishing remains a top cybersecurity threat, with attackers employing multiple channels – including email, text messages, voice calls, and QR codes – to gather information and compromise systems. The sophistication of these attacks has increased, making them harder to detect and more damaging when successful.

Cybersecurity is an ongoing battle. The recent attacks on major retailers have shown that no one is immune. If you receive an unexpected message or call requesting sensitive information, it’s crucial to pause and verify. When in doubt, hang up, don’t click, and don’t respond.

To protect yourself and your organisation, consider the following best practices:

Be Sceptical of Unsolicited Communications: Treat unexpected calls, emails, or texts with caution, especially if they request personal information or prompt immediate action.

Verify Before You Act: Instead of clicking on links or calling numbers provided in suspicious messages, independently search for official contact information to confirm the legitimacy of the request.

Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information: Legitimate organisations typically do not request sensitive data through informal channels. If you’re unsure, refrain from sharing personal details until you’ve verified the request.

Stay Informed About Emerging Threats: Attackers continuously adapt their methods. Staying updated on the latest phishing tactics can help you recognise and avoid new forms of deception.

Gartner’s research highlights the need for a risk-based approach to threat management, focusing on the most likely and impactful cybersecurity threats. By prioritising threats like phishing and credential abuse, organisations can allocate resources effectively to mitigate risks.

It’s time to stop dreading cybersecurity and start mastering it. By staying alert and informed, we can prevent attacks and protect our digital lives. Stay alert. Prevent attacks. Stay informed.