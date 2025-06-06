Is SA ready for the data revolution?

Data roles are constantly evolving to meet the needs of the digital economy.

Jessica Nyarayi Tandy, director of Bizmod, says the demand for data-driven insights shapes how organisations function compete and innovate.

“In South Africa we are mirroring global trends while also responding to unique local dynamics.”

Tandy identifies the key trends that are evident in South Africa’s data landscape.

Global shift – the data-driven economy: Data has emerged as the most valuable resource of the 21st century, often being referred to as the new oil. It is fundamental that organisations have the skillsets on board to extract meaning from raw data, forecast trends, enhance customer experience and enable automation across sectors. Leading global economies are investing billions of dollars into data infrastructure, talent development and research to remain competitive.

Riding the digital wave in South Africa: The evolution of data roles is being driven by global innovation and local necessity. Skills shortages, infrastructural gaps and socio-economic disparities are unique challenges facing South Africa, however at the same time presents immense opportunities for digital leapfrogging as there is a surging demand across industries. Hospitals apply predictive models to improve patient outcomes. In agriculture, data supports precision farming, while retailers leverage analytics for inventory optimisation and customer segmentation.

Role convergence – data science meets business intelligence: The once distinct lines between data science and business intelligence are fading. Being able to blend statistical modelling with business acumen and turning complex data sets into clear strategies is required. This hybrid skillset is especially valuable for SMEs and start-ups in emerging markets, where lean teams need to deliver high impact insights.

Immersive data visualisation: Interactive dashboards, AR/VR-enabled analytics, and real-time visual storytelling are redefining how data is presented and consumed. Decisionmakers are being empowered to engage with complex data in intuitive ways, boosting agility, stakeholder endorsement and cross-functional collaboration.

Bridging the skills gap in South Africa: We need to be closing our digital skills divide to keep pace with the evolving data economy. Initiatives like Microsoft's AI training programme and data science bootcamps are gaining traction, while local universities and ed-tech platforms are expanding offerings in AI, machine learning and analytics. However, to meet the need at the speed that data roles are evolving further investment is required.

The evolution of data roles is not only a global trend but is a chance for South Africa to harness youth potential, modernise industries and position the country as a continental leader in digital transformation. Tandy concludes: “By investing in talent, infrastructure and ethical governance South Africa can turn its’ data potential into economic power.”