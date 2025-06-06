Surging IoT market to hit $1,5trn

As one of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0 besides artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, and automation, the Internet of Things (IoT) has become widely used across industries, connecting devices, processes, and people.

Despite headwinds and challenges, including the global semiconductor shortage, global demand for IoT solutions continues surging, helping the market to record highs.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the global IoT market will hit over $1-trillion in value this year. However, this figure is expected to surge by another 47% and reach $1,5-trillion by 2029.

Over the years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has changed how we live and work, connecting everything from homes to factories and bringing real-time insights and better efficiency. With demand for IoT solutions surging across sectors, the market has experienced impressive growth, expected to continue in the years ahead.

According to a Statista survey, the global IoT industry has grown by a CAGR of 12% over the past five years, with revenues rising by roughly $100-billion annually. With this pace of growth, IoT has hit a new massive milestone, becoming a trillion-dollar industry in 2025. However, the market forecasts for the following years are also quite impressive.

The Statista projections show the IoT market will continue growing by a CAGR of 10,17% in the next four years, resulting in a market volume of $1,56-trillion by 2029. Translated into US dollars, the market will grow by an average of $130-billion per year by 2029.

To put that into perspective, that means IoT will grow faster than the cloud computing industry, which is expected to add around $120-billion annually. Also, that is practically equal to the annual increase in global smartphone sales, which floats around $120-billion.

IoT’s growth is even more impressive when broken down into a smaller time scale. Statistics show the market is growing by $15-million every hour, or $250 000 every minute, proving just how quickly connected devices are spreading worldwide.

Statistics show the number of IoT connections has skyrocketed by 150% over the past five years, rising from 9,2-billion in 2021 to a projected 23,1-billion in 2025. Statista expects this figure to soar by another 70%, reaching nearly 40-billion by the end of the decade.