WLAN market bounces back

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, enterprise class Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenue increased by 11% on year-over-year basis. The adoption of the latest technology, WiFi 7, continued its ascent, reaching 12% of units shipped worldwide.

“This is the first quarter that all major vendors sold enterprise class WiFi 7,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “Some manufacturers have been dealing with large inventories of WiFi 6E, and have been prioritizing shipments of the older technology, which still has strong adoption. Now we’re coming to the end of WiFi 6E growth phase, the market will shift over to WiFi 7 in larger numbers.

“Vendors are also putting development efforts into AI models to enhance WLAN operations,” adds Morgan. “AI and Machine Learning are being used to perform cross-domain trouble shooting, to support front line support staff, and to create custom, dynamic dashboards. We expect these developments to pay off by growing recurring software revenues for WLAN vendors.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2025 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report include: