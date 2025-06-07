Back-end Software Developer (SQL, ASP) (CH1142) (FULLY REMOTE) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client is a forward-thinking technology company committed to transforming how small and mid-sized businesses manage their finances and operations. They develop intelligent, automated systems that streamline accounting, payroll, compliance, and payment workflows — all supported by a robust backend infrastructure and real-time data integration.

They are currently seeking a Mid-Level Backend Developer with SQL, ASP.NET, and Classic ASP skills. As a Back-end Developer, you will focus on developing and converting backend systems and web applications using Microsoft SQL Server, ASP.NET, away from Classic ASP. A core responsibility will be to drive the conversion of legacy Classic ASP backend systems to modern frameworks, leveraging your expertise in Classic ASP to ensure a smooth transition. You will collaborate with front-end developers and other stakeholders to deliver scalable, high-performance solutions.

Qualification and Experience

Matric (Grade 12) is required.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is advantageous (Or equivalent experience).

5–10 years of professional experience in software development with ASP.NET, Classic ASP, and Microsoft SQL Server.

Strong proficiency in Classic ASP to support legacy systems and facilitate their migration.

Strong skills in writing and optimising SQL queries, stored procedures, and triggers.

Knowledge of web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery for integration purposes.

Understanding of RESTful APIs and web service integration.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work with both legacy and modern codebases.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the migration of legacy Classic ASP code to SPs and other frameworks where necessary, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.

Develop and convert web applications and backend systems using modern frameworks and, where necessary, convert Classic ASP during the transition period.

Design, optimise, and maintain Microsoft SQL Server databases, including writing complex queries, stored procedures, and triggers.

Integrate web services and APIs to support front-end functionalities and third-party systems.

Ensure data integrity, security, and performance optimisation in database and application layers.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and implement technical solutions.

Troubleshoot and debug issues in both legacy and modern systems to ensure reliability.

Stay updated on best practices in SQL, ASP.NET, and web development technologies.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to improving development processes.

Preferred Skills

Familiarity with version control systems like Github.

Understanding of AI tools for code optimisation or database management.

Working Conditions

The candidate will work-from-home with the option to be based in an open plan office.

General:

Include links to relevant projects or a portfolio showcasing your SQL, ASP.NET, and Classic ASP work.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

As part of the interview process, candidates will be required to complete a practical assessment to demonstrate their technical skills and problem-solving abilities. Successful completion of this assessment is necessary to progress in the application process.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

