Back-end Software Developer (SQL, ASP) (CH1142) (FULLY REMOTE) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Jun 7, 2025

Our client is a forward-thinking technology company committed to transforming how small and mid-sized businesses manage their finances and operations. They develop intelligent, automated systems that streamline accounting, payroll, compliance, and payment workflows — all supported by a robust backend infrastructure and real-time data integration.

They are currently seeking a Mid-Level Backend Developer with SQL, ASP.NET, and Classic ASP skills. As a Back-end Developer, you will focus on developing and converting backend systems and web applications using Microsoft SQL Server, ASP.NET, away from Classic ASP. A core responsibility will be to drive the conversion of legacy Classic ASP backend systems to modern frameworks, leveraging your expertise in Classic ASP to ensure a smooth transition. You will collaborate with front-end developers and other stakeholders to deliver scalable, high-performance solutions.

Qualification and Experience

  • Matric (Grade 12) is required.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is advantageous (Or equivalent experience).
  • 5–10 years of professional experience in software development with ASP.NET, Classic ASP, and Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Strong proficiency in Classic ASP to support legacy systems and facilitate their migration.
  • Strong skills in writing and optimising SQL queries, stored procedures, and triggers.
  • Knowledge of web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery for integration purposes.
  • Understanding of RESTful APIs and web service integration.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work with both legacy and modern codebases.
  • Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Key Responsibilities

  • Lead the migration of legacy Classic ASP code to SPs and other frameworks where necessary, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.
  • Develop and convert web applications and backend systems using modern frameworks and, where necessary, convert Classic ASP during the transition period.
  • Design, optimise, and maintain Microsoft SQL Server databases, including writing complex queries, stored procedures, and triggers.
  • Integrate web services and APIs to support front-end functionalities and third-party systems.
  • Ensure data integrity, security, and performance optimisation in database and application layers.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and implement technical solutions.
  • Troubleshoot and debug issues in both legacy and modern systems to ensure reliability.
  • Stay updated on best practices in SQL, ASP.NET, and web development technologies.
  • Participate in code reviews and contribute to improving development processes.

Preferred Skills

  • Familiarity with version control systems like Github.
  • Understanding of AI tools for code optimisation or database management.

Working Conditions

  • The candidate will work-from-home with the option to be based in an open plan office.

General:

  • Include links to relevant projects or a portfolio showcasing your SQL, ASP.NET, and Classic ASP work.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • As part of the interview process, candidates will be required to complete a practical assessment to demonstrate their technical skills and problem-solving abilities. Successful completion of this assessment is necessary to progress in the application process.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

