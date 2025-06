BI Consultant

Our client is seeking a Junior to Intermediate BI Analyst with hands-on experience across the Microsoft BI suite, including MS SQL, SSIS, SSRS, and Power BI, coupled with strong business analysis skills.

This is a 3-6 month contract ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, project-based environment and is eager to contribute to impactful reporting and data transformation work.

Key Responsibilities:

Engage with stakeholders to understand reporting needs and business requirements

Develop and maintain ETL processes using SSIS

Design and generate reports using SSRS

Build and maintain Power BI dashboards and data models

Write and optimize SQL queries to extract and manipulate data

Translate business questions into meaningful insights and visual stories

Support data validation, documentation, and knowledge transfer activities

Required Skills & Experience:

1-3 years’ experience in a BI Analyst or similar role

Hands-on experience with:

MS SQL Server (including writing T-SQL queries)

SSIS for ETL processes

SSRS for paginated reporting

Power BI for dashboard development and data modeling

Exposure to gathering and documenting business requirements

Strong attention to detail and data accuracy

Good communication and stakeholder engagement skills

Desired Skills:

Power BI

ETL

Microsoft SSIS

SSRS

SQL

SQL Queries

T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position