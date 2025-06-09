Enterprises double down on network security

Global Network Security revenue reached $6,2-billion in 1Q 2025, expanding 12% year-on-year, according to new research from Dell’Oro Group.

The application security and delivery (AS&D) submarket – encompassing Web Application Firewalls (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) – grew 21% due to AI-centric threats compelling organisations to harden front-end services and API using a combination of virtual and SaaS-based solutions.

“The remarkable rise of SaaS and virtual network security solutions has fundamentally reshaped enterprise cybersecurity strategies, creating a dynamic where hardware now trails cloud-based innovation,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “Yet, physical appliances will regain modest momentum, particularly in firewalls and ADCs, as inventory levels normalise and deferred upgrades resume.”

