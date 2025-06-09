Logitech appoints ASBIS South Africa as their sole distributor of consumer portfolio for South Africa

Today, Logitech announced a partnership with ASBIS South Africa as the authorized distributor for South Africa for its consumer offerings.

ASBIS South Africa is a trusted and leading Electronics Distributor and provider of ICT, IoT and Robotic solutions. Headquartered in Johannesburg, the territory of operations extends to the Southern, Northern, and Eastern parts of the country.

On this collaboration, Mr. Younes Cherkaoui, Head of Africa, Logitech, stated that this will help to bring the latest and authorized products for the South African market with warranty and other consumer safeguards. Further adding that Logitech has partnered with ASBIS to leverage their trade expertise and reach in South Africa, aiming to drive an IT revolution benefiting consumers and the trade through their combined strengths.

ASBIS Africa, a subsidiary of ASBISC Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB), has announced an upgraded partnership with Logitech across key African territories. This strengthened collaboration builds on 10 years of global cooperation between ASBIS and Logitech, spanning 40 countries in 6 regions. Over the years, the partnership has demonstrated remarkable resilience and synergy, resulting in a diverse portfolio of products that meet the evolving demands of the market.

Having operated in the African region for 7 years, this strategic alignment not only underscores ASBIS’s dedication to delivering high-quality products but also enhances Logitech’s market presence across the continent.

With this strategic move to appoint ASBIS South Africa as Logitech’s sole authorized distributor Logitech also announced the appointment of Rectron, Tarsus, Mustek, Frontosa, and Esquire as authorized Sub-Distribution (Sub-D) partners for its consumer portfolio in South Africa.

The newly appointed Sub-D partners will distribute official Logitech consumer products with Logitech backed product warranties, after-sales support, and comprehensive service offerings

If you have any questions about Logitech products, please contact Chene Maritz, Product Line Manager at ASBIS, at c.maritz@asbis.africa for expert assistance.

Logitech Contact:

Christelle Becker

Head of B2C ZASA

cbecker@logitech.com

Product Inquiries (South Africa):

Chene Maritz

Product Line Manager

ASBIS Africa

c.maritz@asbis.africa