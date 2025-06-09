Ocean economy faces pressure, fragmentation

The latest Global Trade Update from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) examines the ocean economy – a vital driver of global trade now under growing pressure from environmental and geopolitical shocks.

New analysis reveals that ocean-based sectors such as shipping, tourism, fisheries, and marine energy accounted for 7% of global trade in 2023 – with a combined value exceeding $2,2-trillion. From food and energy to transport and innovation, the ocean economy anchors global prosperity. But climate stress, policy fragmentation, and shifting trade dynamics are threatening future gains.

With the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) approaching, the June edition of the Global Trade Update calls for urgent action: stronger rules, smarter infrastructure, and resilient cooperation to sustain ocean-driven prosperity.

The ocean economy is not a niche. It powers supply chains, supports jobs and food systems, and drives innovation worldwide. Amid rising tariffs and climate disruption, keeping ocean trade flowing sustainably is critical to global development.

Key takeaways from the analysis include: