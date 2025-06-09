RAG becoming key for deploying GenAI applications

Gartner predicts that organisations will develop 80% of generative AI (GenAI) business applications on their existing data management platforms by 2028 – reducing the complexity and time required to deliver these applications by 50%.

“Building GenAI business applications today involves integrating large language models (LLMs) with an organisation’s internal data and adopting rapidly evolving technologies like vector search, metadata management, prompt design, and embedding,” says Prasad Pore, senior director analyst at Gartner. “However, without a unified management approach, adopting these scattered technologies leads to longer delivery times and potential sunk costs for organisations.”

As organisations aim to develop GenAI-centric solutions, data management platforms must evolve to integrate new capabilities or services for GenAI development, ensuring AI readiness and successful implementation.

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is becoming a cornerstone for deploying GenAI applications, providing implementation flexibility, enhanced explainability, and composability with LLMs. By integrating data from both traditional and non-traditional sources as context, RAG enriches the LLM to support downstream GenAI systems.

“Most LLMs are trained on publicly available data and are not highly effective on their own at solving specific business challenges,” says Pore. “However, when these LLMs are combined with business-owned datasets using the RAG architectural pattern, their accuracy is significantly enhanced. Semantics, particularly metadata, play a crucial role in this process. Data catalogues can help capture this semantic information, enriching knowledge bases and ensuring the right context and traceability for data used in RAG solutions.”

To effectively navigate the complexities of GenAI application deployment, Gartner says enterprises should consider these key recommendations: