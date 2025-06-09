Young workers drive growth in earned wage access

Data from Paymenow reveals that young people are leading the adoption of earned wage access (EWA).

The number of active users of the Paymenow platform aged 18 to 33 grew by 132% over the past year, significantly outpacing the platform’s 73% growth among older users.

“Young South Africans are showing remarkable financial intelligence by choosing earned wage access over predatory lending options,” says Denise Neethling, head of marketing at Paymenow. “Rather than falling into debt cycles, they’re accessing wages they’ve already earned. This is a fundamentally more responsible approach to managing cash-flow challenges.”

Paymenow’s platform allows employees to access a portion of their already-earned wages before payday.

“What we’re seeing is young people being proactive about their financial health,” explains Neethling. “They’re engaging with our financial literacy modules and making smarter spending decisions. This generation understands that financial wellness is about building sustainable habits, not quick fixes.”

The data aligns with broader financial literacy research showing that young adults typically have lower financial-literacy rates.

The surge in youth adoption also reflects broader workplace trends, with employers increasingly recognising EWA as an employee benefit that enhances retention and workplace satisfaction.

“This Youth Month, we celebrate not just the numbers but what they represent, namely a generation choosing financial wellness over financial stress,” concludes Neethling. “These young users are building better financial futures for themselves and setting an example for responsible money management.”